Left Menu

Adopt an anganwadi scheme: MP CM walks with handcart collecting toys, books; gets Rs 8.5 cr cheque from people

Chouhan said people had handed him a cheque of Rs 8.5 crore during the drive.Chouhan walked some 800 metres starting from Lodhipura as part of his governments Adopt an Anganwadi scheme, with the drive garnering good response from people, including some children who handed over their piggy bank amounts, eyewitnesses and officials said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:44 IST
Adopt an anganwadi scheme: MP CM walks with handcart collecting toys, books; gets Rs 8.5 cr cheque from people
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday moved with a handcart on a stretch of road in Indore collecting toys, books and other items related to children in order to give the Anganwadi system a boost through people's participation. Chouhan said people had handed him a cheque of Rs 8.5 crore during the drive.

Chouhan walked some 800 metres starting from Lodhipura as part of his government's 'Adopt an Anganwadi' scheme, with the drive garnering good response from people, including some children who handed over their piggy bank amounts, eyewitnesses and officials said. ''It troubles me that children in anganwadis are malnourished and it is the duty of the government to remove malnourishment. But it is also necessary to associate society with the drive in order to provide proper diet and essential infrastructure,'' Chouhan said. He said opposition parties may be making fun of his drive but he wasn't worried, as the aim was to ensure the process of making anganwadi malnourishment-free becomes a people's movement. Chouhan asked people to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions by distributing milk, fruits and nutritious food at anganwadis. The 'Adopt an Anganwadi' drive began on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022