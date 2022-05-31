Bihar: BJP Rajya Sabha candidates file nominations

Both candidates of the BJP for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha in Bihar on Tuesday filed their nomination papers.

Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel turned up at the Vidhan Sabha premises on the last day since their papers were not complete on Monday when the filing of nominations for all NDA candidates, one of them from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), was scheduled.

While Dubey, a former MP from Valimikinagar Lok Sabha seat, is running for his second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha, Patel, who is the party's state unit secretary, will be making his parliamentary debut.

Elections are underway for five Rajya Sabha seats. Besides the two BJP candidates, nomination papers have been filed by RJD's Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Kazmi, and JD(U)'s Kheeru Mahto.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 3. Voting, if required, will take place on June 10.

