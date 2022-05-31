Case against Jain fake, politically motivated: Kejriwal

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke his silence on Tuesday on his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain's arrest by the ED, saying the case against the minister is ''completely fake and politically motivated'', and defended him as a ''hardcore honest and patriotic'' person.

Asserting that the charges levelled against Jain are ''completely false'', Kejriwal said he himself would have taken action against him if there was even one per cent truth in the allegations.

Jain, who holds various portfolios, including health, home and power, in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday.

Kejriwal asserted that the Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are ''hardcore honest'' and consider corruption as treason.

''I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons and he has been deliberately framed.

''We have faith in the judiciary. Jain will come out clean and the fake case will not sustain,'' the chief minister said at a media briefing here.

The AAP is a party of patriots and follows the principles of Bhagat Singh, he said while asserting that no political party, not just in India but the world over, is as honest as it.

''We consider corruption the highest form of treason. We will rather die than indulge in corruption. We can never betray our Bharat Mata. We cannot trade our souls and betray the country,'' Kejriwal said.

Asked about the demand of the BJP and the Congress for Jain's removal, he said, ''They will say anything. If there was even one per cent substance in it, I would have taken action.'' Kejriwal also extended his support to Jain's wife and children, saying he is a courageous person and jail can never dent his honesty.

''He gave the world mohalla clinics and a health system that treats crores of people for free. Their blessings are with him,'' he added.

In January, ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Kejriwal had claimed that he had learnt from sources that Jain could be arrested by the ED.

The AAP supremo said the party had taken notice of complaints of corruption and removed ministers in the past, without waiting for any agency to act first. However, many actions of the agencies are ''politically motivated'', he alleged.

''You saw that in Punjab, there was an audio of a minister. Nobody knew about it. Neither any agency nor the Opposition parties knew about it. We could have suppressed it, but we took action and got him arrested.

''Five years ago, a recording of one of my ministers came to me. I removed him from the ministry (department) and handed him over to the CBI,'' Kejriwal said.

In 2015, the Delhi chief minister had announced the sacking of his food department minister Asim Ahmed Khan, who was facing charges of corruption.

Kejriwal said he himself was a ''victim'' of cases filed by agencies and raids conducted at his place, but could never be framed. Cases were also filed against several AAP MLAs, but all of them were acquitted by courts, he pointed out.

''Satyendar Jain too will be declared innocent. Going to jail for the nation is not a crime, but a deed done for the larger good. Every AAP worker understands that they must always be ready to go to jail or even commit the supreme sacrifice if needed,'' Kejriwal said.

After Jain's arrest on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh had lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, but Kejriwal had not reacted to the development.

Sisodia had claimed that Jain was arrested by the ED in a ''fake'' case because he was made the AAP in-charge in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP is afraid of an electoral defeat.

