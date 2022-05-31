Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress General Secretary resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The Ex-MLA from Maharashtra's Katol, Ashishrao R Deshmukh resigned from his post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:59 IST
Maharashtra Congress General Secretary resigns ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ex-MLA from Maharashtra's Katol, Ashishrao R Deshmukh resigned from his post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. In his resignation letter, the ex-MLA had stated the inclusion of Imran Pratapgarhi as the reason for his resignation.

"Due to the imposition of Imran Pratapgadhi (from Uttar Pradesh) in Maharashtra for Rajyasabha, I am resigning from the post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee," he said in the letter. Pratapgarhi is the party's minority department chairperson and a poet from Uttar Pradesh.

Deshmukh, in his letter, also alleged that any outside candidate will not benefit the party in its growth. "Imposing an outside candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is the injustice done to the general Congress workers in Maharashtra," he added.

However, he assured to work with the party as a "loyal congress worker" and fulfill the commitments. Notably, on Sunday, the party had announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha elections, in which the names of many prominent leaders were missing, after which the voices of dissatisfaction rose in the party.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to take place on June 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022