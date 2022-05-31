VP Naidu holds wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Gabon's top leadership and expressed India's readiness to work with the central African country in various sectors and broaden regional and multilateral cooperation.

Naidu, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar, met Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda following which they held delegation-level talks.

''Infusing a fresh impetus to our bilateral relations, the leaders discussed cooperation in development, energy, trade, climate, among others,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in multilateral fora, especially in the context of the UN Security Council, he said.

After the meeting, the two sides signed two MoUs for establishing a Joint Commission and diplomats' training. Vice President Naidu and Prime Minister Raponda witnessed the signing of MoUs.

''The Vice President expressed India's readiness to work together with Gabon to expand our ambit of cooperation in various spheres to further strengthen and broaden our bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation,'' the Vice President's Office tweeted.

Naidu also called on President Ali Bongo Ondimba and underlined India's continued commitment to support the socioeconomic development of Gabon and to advance the bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

''During the meeting, the Vice President said that India attaches great importance to its relations with Gabon and reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to be Gabon's reliable partner in its development journey,'' his office said in another tweet.

Foreign Minister Moussa-Adamo called on Naidu and they discussed measures for ''re-energising'' the India-Gabon partnership.

The Vice President had a joint meeting with the President of Gabon's National Assembly Faustin Boukoubi and Senate President Lucie Milebou Aubusson.

Naidu gifted them replicas of the original Indian Constitution and emphasised the importance of shared values of democracy and pluralism in India-Gabon ties, the Vice President's Office tweeted.

While Naidu's visit is the first by any Indian vice president to all three countries, it marks the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal.

From Gabon, Naidu will travel to Senegal on Wednesday where he would hold delegation-level talks with its President Macky Sall, and meet the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse, and other dignitaries.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The vice-president is also expected to attend a business roundtable and address the Indian community.

His visit is expected to add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasise New Delhi's commitment to the African continent, the Vice-President Secretariat said in a statement ahead of his departure.

The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from June 4 to 7.

