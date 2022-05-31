Left Menu

Azam Khan's condition perfectly stable: Hospital sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:52 IST
The condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is ''perfectly stable'', hospital sources said on Tuesday.

He was admitted to the Medicine Department of the facility on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.

His condition is perfectly stable, hospital sources said, amid reports in a section of the media that his condition was not good.

Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

