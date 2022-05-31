JMM nominee files papers for J'khand RS polls; rumblings of discontent in ally Cong

Amid simmering tension between ruling alliance partners Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress over Rajya Sabha poll candidature, senior leader of the regional party, Mahua Maji, on Tuesday filed her nomination, accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Asked if this discord over Rajya poll candidature would have any implications on the alliance, Soren, after the filing of papers by Maji, said all answers would soon be available to people.

Maji's name was announced by Soren, who is also the executive president of the JMM, at a press meet on Monday.

The CM had stated that he zeroed in on Maji's name after holding discussions in this regard with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

The Congress, shortly after, said that there was ''a contradiction between what was discussed in Delhi and the decision that was taken by the JMM''.

The RJD is the other constituent of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Talking to reporters during the day, Soren, however, clarified, ''Government (coalition) and Rajya Sabha are two different matters...you will get all the answers very soon.” Soren and a few JMM leaders were seen standing next to Maji as she filed the nomination papers, even as Congress leaders remained conspicuous by their absence.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pande held a one-on-one meeting with every party legislator on Tuesday to seek their opinion on the future course of action in view of Soren’s announcement, sources in the party said.

Pande later said that the Congress lacked numbers in the Assembly so it decided against fielding any candidate for the Upper House elections.

''No MLA expressed displeasure (at the meeting)...We discussed organisational matters,'' he added.

Some of the grand old party legislators, who did not wish to be named, however, said that they have ''expressed anguish'' over the way JMM went ahead with the announcement.

Senior leader of the party and state minister Alamgir Alam asserted that ''Rajya Sabha poll is a different issue, and the state in-charge has been apprised of popular sentiments among the MLAs''.

Later in the day, senior leaders of the Congress were seen visiting Soren’s residence here, but what transpired at the meeting was not known.

Maji was earlier the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. She had also held the post of president in JMM women's wing.

The JMM leader had in the past unsuccessfully contested elections from the Ranchi Assembly seat twice -- in 2019 and 2014.

She is likely to sail through as the JMM has 30 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly, three more than the required 27 preference votes.

The BJP had on Sunday named Aditya Sahu as its nominee for the polls.

Sahu, too, filed his nomination today, accompanied by BJP state president Deepak Prakash and former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Babulal Marandi.

The JMM's 30 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly, the Congress has 17 legislators and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)