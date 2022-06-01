Left Menu

U.S. remains committed to re-opening Jerusalem consulate - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 00:46 IST
The Biden administration remains committed to re-opening a U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and is continuing to discuss the issue with Israelis and Palestinians, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Israel has publicly opposed the plan to re-open the consulate that serves Palestinians after former President Donald Trump closed it and moved Washington's embassy to the city in 2018.

