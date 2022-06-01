U.S. remains committed to re-opening Jerusalem consulate - State Dept

The Biden administration remains committed to re-opening a U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and is continuing to discuss the issue with Israelis and Palestinians, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Israel has publicly opposed the plan to re-open the consulate that serves Palestinians after former President Donald Trump closed it and moved Washington's embassy to the city in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)