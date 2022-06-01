U.S. remains committed to re-opening Jerusalem consulate - State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 00:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration remains committed to re-opening a U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and is continuing to discuss the issue with Israelis and Palestinians, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Israel has publicly opposed the plan to re-open the consulate that serves Palestinians after former President Donald Trump closed it and moved Washington's embassy to the city in 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- U.S.
- Washington
- Donald Trump
- Ned Price
- Israelis
- Israel
- Palestinians
- State Department
- Jerusalem
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites
Israel says Iran working on advanced centrifuges at new underground sites
Delhi, Israel can work together towards ensuring peace and welfare for humanity: Kejriwal
Israeli PM welcomes expansion of West Bank settlements
Macron urges rapid Israeli probe into death of Al Jazeera reporter