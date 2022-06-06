US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox: Facts about the U.S. House probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol; Nine dead in three mass shootings across the United States and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox: Facts about the U.S. House probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representative Select Committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has been doing its work for almost a year, interviewing witnesses and amassing documents ahead of public hearings set to start on June 9. Here are some facts about the investigation:

Nine dead in three mass shootings across the United States

Shootings in three American cities killed nine people and wounded two dozen more on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the latest outbreaks of gun violence in the wake of three mass shootings that have rattled the United States. In Philadelphia, a confrontation between two men escalated into a gunfight that sprayed bullets into a crowded bar and restaurant district, killing three people, wounding 12, and setting off panic as people tried to flee, police said.

Exclusive-Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources

President Joe Biden will declare a 24-month tariff exemption on Monday for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations after an investigation froze imports and stalled projects in the United States, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move comes amid concern about the impact of the Commerce Department's months-long investigation into whether imports of solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.

U.S. aims to ramp up international tourism hit hard by COVID

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will unveil a new strategy aimed at boosting international tourism hit hard by COVID-19 and government travel restrictions by streamlining the entry process and promoting more diverse destinations. The "National Travel and Tourism Strategy" sets a goal of 90 million international visitors by 2027 who will spend an estimated $279 billion annually, topping pre-pandemic levels, the department told Reuters.

GSK measles vaccine gets U.S. FDA approval

British drugmaker GSK said on Monday its vaccine, Priorix, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) in those aged one year and above. The vaccine can be given as two doses, and may also be administered as a second shot to individuals who were previously vaccinated with the first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine, GSK said.

Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plan to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion projects could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026.

U.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit-sources

The Biden administration has made a final decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, people familiar with the matter said, despite threats from Mexico's president to skip the gathering unless all countries in the Western Hemisphere were invited. The decision, which followed weeks of intense deliberations, risks an embarrassing boycott of the U.S.-hosted gathering this week in Los Angeles if Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and some other leaders choose not to show up.

Factbox: Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 U.S. midterm primaries

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to demonstrate his power over the Republican Party with more than 190 endorsements of candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024. Twelve picks in primary elections taking place stand out among the many. Some are Republicans opposing incumbent members of his party.

Texas power use to hit record high on economic growth, hot weather

Power demand in Texas is set to break the all-time record this week, far ahead of the hottest days of summer, testing of the resilience of the state's power grid after issues earlier this year and last year's days-long blackout during a deep freeze. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, expects power demand to surge to an all-time record by Tuesday - surpassing levels reached in August of 2019.

Spotlight on Trump supporters' assault on U.S. Capitol as Jan. 6 hearings begin

The U.S. Congress's probe of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat enters a new phase this week with hearings meant to refocus attention on the violence and those who planned it. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence of the day, with five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress for the next two years.

