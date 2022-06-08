US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Capitol assault hearings to open with injured police officer and filmmaker; Texas power use to keep breaking records in this week's heatwave and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Capitol assault hearings to open with injured police officer and filmmaker

A police officer hurt by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat and a filmmaker who recorded some leaders of the U.S. Capitol riot will be among the first witnesses when hearings into the assault begin on Thursday, organizers said. The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, with five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress for the next two years.

Texas power use to keep breaking records in this week's heatwave

Power demand in Texas broke the June record on Monday and Tuesday and will keep rising this week until it tops the all-time high as economic growth boosts usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, said it had enough resources available to meet forecast demand.

Dispute, dissent dog Biden's plan to pitch Latin America reboot at summit

President Joe Biden kicks off a summit on Wednesday that was conceived as a platform to showcase U.S. leadership in reviving Latin American economies and tackling migratory pressures but has instead been undermined by discord over the guest list. Biden's plan to unveil a package to spur recovery in Latin America, help stem immigration and counter China's growing regional economic clout has been marred by a partial boycott by leaders upset at Washington's decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from the summit.

California says methane-spotting flights are helping stop leaks

Airborne surveys of methane plumes spewing from landfills, power plants and oil fields in California have lead to palpable reductions in leaks of the potent greenhouse gas, the state's air regulator and a non-profit group said on Wednesday. Between 2017 and 2021, 44 California facilities voluntarily repaired methane leaks after they were notified about them as part of a pilot research program that used specially-equipped aircraft to detect and measure methane being released into the atmosphere.

Biden and Bolsonaro to have the awkward first meeting at Americas summit

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have never seen eye-to-eye, but they have agreed to an awkward, hastily arranged a meeting in Los Angeles on Thursday for their own different motives. Biden reached out to Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, in a last-ditch attempt to save a hemispheric summit, while Bolsonaro will use a meeting with the world's most powerful man to boost his image as he heads into a tough re-election campaign.

House committee to hold a hearing on soaring U.S. traffic deaths

A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on Wednesday is holding a hearing on soaring American traffic deaths and efforts to build safer roads. Last year, traffic deaths jumped 10.5% to 42,915 marking the highest number killed on U.S. roads in a single year since 2005.

Moderna's new booster produces a stronger response against Omicron

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday an upgraded version of its coronavirus vaccine produced a better immune response as a booster dose against the Omicron variant than the original shot in a study. The trial results raised the company's hopes that the vaccine will be used in an inoculation drive in the fall season. Moderna will submit the data to regulators "in the coming weeks", and expects it to get clearance in late summer.

Trump ally Kristi Noem wins in South Dakota, Montana midterm primary a tight race

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, easily won the Republican nomination to seek reelection in November, while a former member of Trump's cabinet was locked in a tight race in his Montana primary for the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. Noem, known for her opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, won her primary with 77% of the vote, while former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of Montana was locked in a tight race as he seeks the party's nomination to return to Congress.

U.S. gun reform: Actor McConaughey, relatives of victims urge lawmakers to act

Lawmakers, shooting victims and advocates for stricter gun laws including actor Matthew McConaughey spoke out in Washington on Tuesday for legislation to reduce mass shootings amid signs of movement on an issue that has stymied Congress for years. Democrats in the U.S. Senate said they were encouraged by ongoing talks with Republicans. The White House said President Joe Biden simply wanted to see some kind of legislation passed, even if a deal could not be reached on his call to ban assault rifles, as Congress debates federal gun legislation after more than a decade of inaction on the issue.

Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation - New York Times

More than 90 women plan to file lawsuits against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the New York Times reported. Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are among the women who will file lawsuits seeking total claims of more than $1 billion, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the women's lawyer.

