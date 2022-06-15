NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS. BOM12 MH-HC-KANJURMARG LAND HC quashes decree granting ownership of Kanjurmarg land to private firm Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside a 2020 decree which granted ownership of a 6,000-acre parcel of land in suburban Kanjurmarg to a private firm, saying that a huge ''fraud was played on the court'' while obtaining the earlier order.

BOM15 CG-BOREWELL-BOY-HEALTH Chhattisgarh: Boy rescued from borewell stable, undergoing sepsis treatment Bilaspur: The condition of 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu, who was rescued from a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district after an over 100-hour-long operation, is currently stable and he is being treated for sepsis, a doctor at the hospital where he is admitted here said on Wednesday.

BOM11 CG-BOREWELL-BOY-RESILIENCE Chhattisgarh boy rescued from borewell lauded for his resilience Raipur: Struggle is not a new thing for 11-year-old Rahul Sahu, who kept up his survival instinct for five days while remaining stuck in a borewell at a village in Chhattisgarh before he was rescued.

BOM16 MH-FIR-CONGRESS LEADER FIR against Nagpur Congress leader for using derogatory language against PM Nagpur: An FIR was registered against a Congress leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration held near the Enforcement Directorate's office, police said on Wednesday.

BOM8 MH-BJP CONTROVERSY-SUMMONS Maha: Naveen Jindal fails to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet Mohammad Thane: Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal failed to appear before the Bhiwandi police here in Maharashtra on Wednesday in a case over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad, an official said.

BOM7 MH-HC-SENA MLA-ECI RS polls: ECI raises objection to Sena MLA Kande's plea over invalid vote Mumbai: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday raised a preliminary objection to a petition filed by Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande against the ECI's decision declaring his vote cast in the last week's Rajya Sabha elections as invalid.

BOM10 MP-AGNIPATH-POLICE MP to give preference to 'Agnipath' soldiers in police recruitment: CM Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said soldiers recruited under the central government's 'Agnipath' scheme will be given preference in police recruitment in the state.

BOM9 GA-RAJ BHAWAN-LD KOVIND President Kovind lays foundation stone of new Raj Bhawan in Goa Panaji: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the new Goa Raj Bhawan building near here, adjacent to the existing 450-year-old governor house in the coastal state.

BOM17 GJ-DOCTORS-STRIKE 4,000 resident doctors go on strike in Gujarat over bond service issue Ahmedabad: Nearly 4,000 resident doctors from five government-run medical colleges in Gujarat went on an indefinite strike from Wednesday to put pressure on the state government to consider 12 months of their senior residency as mandatory bond service.

LGB1 MH-COURT-RANAS-APPEAR Hanuman Chalisa row: Lawmaker couple Navneet and Ravi Rana appear before court Mumbai: Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Wednesday appeared before a special court here in connection with the Mumbai Police's plea seeking cancellation of the couple's bail in the Hanuman Chalisa protest case.

