US Domestic News Roundup: As the abortion ruling nears, U.S. Supreme Court erects barricades to the public; With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

As the abortion ruling nears, U.S. Supreme Court erects barricades to the public

Encircled by an ominous security fence and off-limits to the public since March 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised in the coming weeks to issue a major ruling that could dramatically curtail abortion rights from behind closed doors with not a single justice in sight. No members of the public have been allowed in the courthouse since COVID-19 pandemic precautions were implemented in March 2020. The scene at the court has become tenser following protests and threats against some of the nine justices prompted by the May leak of a draft opinion indicating they are set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority.

With record pump prices, Biden hard-pressed to ramp up Russia sanctions

As the Biden administration contemplates expanding punitive measures on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, a big hurdle lies closer to home: the American consumer. U.S. drivers are embarking on summer vacations with gasoline prices averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever. And rising oil and natural gas prices are helping to boost inflation to the highest level in four decades, driving up prices for food, electricity, and housing.

White House kicks off push to train more broadband, construction, and EV workers

The White House will launch a summer-long initiative on Friday to encourage labor unions and industry to work together to train more workers for good jobs in the electric vehicle, broadband, and construction sectors, senior administration officials said. The "Talent Pipeline Challenge" will encourage employers and state and local governments to use $800 million in job training funds from the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, they said. Billions more will come from the American Rescue Program rescue package to boost the supply of workers for high-quality jobs.

Liberal Justice Sotomayor says U.S. Supreme Court 'mistakes' can be fixed

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said on Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court's "mistakes" in high-profile cases can be corrected over time as she adopted a positive tone ahead of a decision in which its conservative majority is expected to curtail abortion rights. Sotomayor, speaking in Washington at the annual meeting of a liberal legal group, did not directly address last month's publication of a leaked draft opinion in the abortion case or any of the court's other current cases. But Sotomayor said she believes the court can help people "regain the public's confidence" in government institutions.

Republican walks out on U.S. gun legislation talks, Democrat remains hopeful

The lead Republican negotiator in U.S. Senate efforts to craft a bipartisan gun safety bill walked out of the talks on Thursday, while the lead Democrat remained optimistic that lawmakers could vote on legislation before leaving for a two-week July 4 recess. "It's fish or cut bait," Senator John Cornyn said after hours of negotiations that included his fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema.

U.S. senators urge feds to alert police to threats against election workers

A group of Democratic U.S. senators this week urged federal law enforcement agencies to alert local police to rising threats against election officials, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. "The onslaught of threats against election workers is unacceptable and raises serious concerns about state and local government's ability to recruit and retain election workers needed to administer future elections," Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin told the federal agencies on Wednesday in the previously unreported memo.

Ginni Thomas says she 'can't wait' to talk to Jan. 6 committee

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is eager to appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, she told the Daily Caller news website on Thursday. Thomas was responding to comments by the committee's chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, that suggested the panel would seek her testimony.

Trump pressed, threatened Pence to overturn the election, panel hears

Former President Donald Trump pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly it was illegal to do so, aides to Pence told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Members of the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee said Trump continued his pressure campaign even though he knew a violent mob of his supporters was threatening the Capitol as Pence and lawmakers met to formally certify President Joe Biden's victory in November 2020 election.

WWE CEO McMahon steps down as board investigates alleged misconduct

WWE Inc said on Friday it launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by longtime Chief Executive Vince McMahon and appointed his daughter Stephanie as interim head. McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and chairman until the review is over, the company said.

Three shot, two fatally, inside an Alabama church

Three people were shot, two fatally, inside a suburban Alabama church on Thursday evening, before a suspect was taken into custody, police said. The shooting happened at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Captain Shane Ware of the Vestavia Hills Police Department told a news conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)