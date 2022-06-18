Left Menu

SAD demands action against Punjab minister for seeking votes in collegePB-MINISTER-SADSAD urges ECI to take action against Pb minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal for seeki'

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for allegedly seeking votes for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls in a Dhuri college.In a representation to the Election Commission of India, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Dhaliwal violated the poll code by soliciting votes for the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in classrooms of Desh Bhagat Government Aided College at Bardwal in Dhuri on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:27 IST
SAD demands action against Punjab minister for seeking votes in collegePB-MINISTER-SADSAD urges ECI to take action against Pb minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal for seeki'
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal for allegedly seeking votes for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls in a Dhuri college.

In a representation to the Election Commission of India, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Dhaliwal violated the poll code by soliciting votes for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in classrooms of Desh Bhagat Government Aided College at Bardwal in Dhuri on Friday. Kler said the minister misused his position by seeking votes for AAP candidate Gurmail Singh in an academic institute.

He said this was not only a clear violation of the model code but also a violation of the instructions issued by the poll panel.

The SAD spokesman, while demanding action against the minister, also requested the poll panel to issue a directive to the state government in this regard so that such violations do not occur in the future.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also sought action against the minister.

''I urge @ECISVEEP & @ceopb1 to take appropriate action against Kuldip Dhaliwal Panchayat Minister for canvassing in Desh Bhagat Govt aided college Bardwal (Dhuri) thereby blatantly violating code of conduct of ECI during Lok Sabha election of Sangrur,'' said Khaira in a tweet.

The bypolls to the Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23 while the counting will take place on June 26. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he was elected to the state Assembly in elections earlier this year.

Mann had won from the seat in 2014 and 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022