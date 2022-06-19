World News Roundup: India will start enrolment under the new military recruitment plan this month; N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle the intestinal epidemic and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

India will start enrolment under the new military recruitment plan this month

Enrolment under India's new armed services recruitment plan will commence this month, top defense officials said on Sunday, despite protests against a scheme that will drastically cut tenure and offer fewer service benefits at the end of the contract. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called Agnipath, or "path of fire", designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.

N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle the intestinal epidemic

North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday. At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an "acute enteric epidemic" have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far.

France votes, with Macron facing a tough battle for control of parliament

Voting was underway in France on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could deprive newly re-elected centrist President Emmanuel Macron of the absolute majority he needs to govern with a free hand. Initial projections were expected at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) from the election that could change the face of French politics.

Greek coastguard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing

Greece's coastguard continued to search for four missing migrants off the island of Mykonos on Sunday after rescuing another 108 migrants on a sailboat that sent a distress signal late on Saturday, officials said. A coastguard vessel located the sailboat about 1.8 nautical miles southeast of Delos, a small island near Mykonos. The sailboat was taking in water and was towed safely to a Mykonos port.

Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president

Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, was sworn in as the country's 15th vice president on Sunday, calling for national unity following a divisive election campaign. "The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation," she said in an inauguration address in her hometown Davao, where she took the oath of office with her parents standing next to her.

What awaits Macron? Ruling majority hung parliament or cohabitation

French President Emmanuel Macron may find himself without a ruling majority during his second term and unable to push through his economic reform agenda with a free hand after a new left-wing alliance did well in the first round of voting. The second round will be held on Sunday. Here are three possible outcomes.

Syrian refugee brings the taste of home to Gaza

Anas Qaterji fled Syria when civil war broke out in 2011 and snuck into Gaza, a land with its own history of war and poverty, where he has gained a large following among foodies crazy for the spicy cooking he brought from home. Qaterji, 36, crossed into Gaza from Egypt through one of the many tunnels used to smuggle goods into the enclave, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, about half of whom live in poverty.

NATO warns of long Ukraine war as battles in the east grind on

The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of NATO said on Sunday, calling for steadfast support from Ukraine's allies as Russian forces battle for territory in the country's east. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said supplying state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would boost the chance of freeing its eastern region of Donbas from Russian control, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported.

Colombians head to polls in a tightest election in recent memory

Colombians will head to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, choosing between a leftist former guerrilla who is pushing profound social change and an eccentric construction magnate who has promised to fight corruption. Candidates Gustavo Petro, once a member of the M-19 rebels, and Rodolfo Hernandez, who first gathered support through TikTok videos, are technically tied in polling.

Hundreds protest in Tunis against the president's plan for the constitution

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Tunis on Sunday in the second day of protest against a constitutional referendum called by President Kais Saied that his opponents say would cement his hold on power. The demonstration was organized by the Salvation Front, a coalition including the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the largest party in a parliament that Saied dissolved in March.

