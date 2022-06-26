World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM

The deadly rampage by a gunman at a gay bar and another venue in central Oslo on Saturday will not put an end to the fight for the rights of all individuals to live a free and safe life, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Sunday.

Police on Sunday also questioned the suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, the second time they did so since his arrest.

UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high

World leaders must recognize the price of supporting Ukraine including the surge in energy and food costs but must also acknowledge that the price of allowing Russia to win would be far higher, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. Speaking at the start of a Group of Seven summit on Sunday, Johnson said the West needed to maintain its unity in the face of Moscow's aggression.

UK PM Boris Johnson seeks to stay in power until the mid-2030s

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he aims to remain in power until the middle of the next decade, despite calls for him to quit, which would make him the country's longest continuously serving leader in 200 years. Earlier this month, Johnson survived a vote of confidence by Conservative lawmakers in which 41% of his parliamentary colleagues voted to oust him, and he is under investigation for intentionally misleading parliament.

Prince Charles followed rules on charity donations, his office says

Charity donations accepted by Britain's Prince Charles were handled correctly, his office said after a newspaper reported that he received 3 million euros ($3.2 million) in cash from a former Qatari prime minister, some of it in shopping bags. The Sunday Times said that Charles accepted three lots of cash that were given to him personally by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani between 2011 and 2015.

Russia steps up missile strikes on Ukraine as G7 leaders gather

Russian missiles hit an apartment block and kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, in strikes U.S. President Joe Biden condemned as "barbarism" as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow. Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks. Two more blasts were heard on the southern outskirts of the city later in the day, a Reuters reporter said.

Pats on back, all smiles as Macron, and Johnson appear to bury the hatchet for G7

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to bury the hatchet on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 summit a year after the two clashed over Brexit and in particular Northern Ireland. Despite the issue remaining in the public, French officials said the Northern Ireland protocol had not been part of bilateral talks on Sunday and that on the contrary, the two sides had decided to improve their relationship, focusing in their joint efforts to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Biden pushes back against criticism of Scholz's leadership, praises chancellor

U.S. President Joe Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership on the Ukraine crisis when they met at a Bavarian Alpine retreat on Sunday ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies that aims to send a message of unity. Critics, including Kyiv and its western allies have accused Germany of dragging its feet in its support for Ukraine, a charge Scholz has denied.

In Gaddafi's hometown, little hope for Libya's future

The people living in the ruins of Sirte's 600 Block district have waited years for help removing rubble and rebuilding homes damaged by warfare, but despite a new Libyan government making the city its headquarters, they have little hope of change. They live in apartments where bullet holes let in the winter cold and summer heat in shell-pocked buildings that look structurally unsound.

Iran tests Zuljanah satellite launcher for second time - Fars news

Iran tested its Zuljanah satellite launcher for research purposes for the second time on Sunday, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that the first launch was made in early 2021. It was not yet clear whether today's launch was successful.

Biden says G7 must stick together as gold sanctions target Putin's 'war machine'

U.S. President Joe Biden told allies "we have to stay together" against Russia, as world leaders met on Sunday at a G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps that will be dominated by war in Ukraine and its painful impact on food and energy supplies across the globe. At the start of the meeting, four members of the Group of Seven rich nations moved to ban imports of Russian gold as part of efforts to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow and cut off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine.

