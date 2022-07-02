NATIONAL SCHEDULE

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 10:04 IST
National news schedule for Saturday, Jul 2: NATIONAL • Stories related to BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad • Other political developments and party briefings • COVID-19 updates NCR • Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at govt event • Stories relating to single-use plastic ban • Anganwadi workers to stage protest at Jantar Mantar • *Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai at event • Virus, vaccination updates NORTHUdaipur murder case developments • Apna Dal (S) event to mark party founder’s death anniversary WEST • Coronavirus updates • Maharashtra political developments EAST • Odisha Assembly session begins today • Ratha Jatra related story • Northeast flood situation • BJP to hold rally on ‘threats’ to WB leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikary SOUTH Tamil Nadu: NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to seek support in Puducherry, Chennai Telangana: Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to seek support in Hyderabad.

