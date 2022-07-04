US Domestic News Roundup: Cheney: Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals of Trump; Video shows Ohio officers killed an unarmed Black man in a hail of bullets and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Cheney: Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals of Trump

The congressional panel investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters could make multiple referrals to the Justice Department seeking criminal charges against the former president, its vice-chair Liz Cheney said. Cheney, in an interview aired on Sunday on ABC's "This Week" program, also said the department does not need to wait for the House of Representatives select committee to make a formal recommendation of charges to take action against Trump.

Video shows Ohio officers killed an unarmed Black man in a hail of bullets

Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed an unarmed Black man whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week. Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Joyland Walker, 25. He fled in his car after officers attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation.

After Roe, high stakes for the Michigan ballot measure to protect abortion rights

The latest front in the U.S. war over abortion was waged last week during an idyllic summer evening on Michigan's lakeshore. Outside a park where kids ate waffle cones and hundreds of people listened to a concert in the band shell, volunteers collected signatures in support of placing a measure on the November ballot that would amend the state's constitution to safeguard abortion rights.

The polarized U.S. celebrates Independence Day

DeShanna Neal's 7-year-old son stopped standing for the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag in school, questioning whether the United States of America really stood for, as the pledge says, "liberty and justice for all." "He said, 'I will only stand when Black lives matter,'" said Delaware native Neal, 40, a Black, queer mother of two transgender girls and a son she describes as gender non-conforming. Neal is also a candidate for a seat in the state House of Representatives.

Biden predicts states will try to arrest women who travel for abortions

President Joe Biden predicted on Friday that some U.S. states will try to arrest women for crossing state lines to get abortions after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedures nationwide. Thirteen Republican-led states banned or severely restricted the procedure under so-called "trigger laws" after the court struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling last week. Women in those states seeking an abortion may have to travel to states where it remains legal.

Uvalde schools police chief resigns from City Council following the shooting

The head of the Uvalde, Texas, school police force quit his City Council seat amid criticism over his response to a mass shooting at an elementary school, according to a resignation letter the city government released on Saturday. Pete Arredondo was elected to Uvalde's City Council a few weeks before the May 24 shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, plunging the small town into grief.

U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes

The U.S. Supreme Court's top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and "threatening activity" have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that Maryland law prohibits people from intentionally assembling "in a manner that disrupts a person's right to tranquility in the person's home."

New York bans guns in many public places after Supreme Court ruling

New York state passed a law on Friday banning guns from many public places, including Times Square, and requiring gun-license applicants to prove their shooting proficiency and submit their social media accounts for review by government officials. The law, passed in an emergency legislative session, was forced by a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week that struck down New York's restrictive gun-license laws. The court's conservative majority ruled for the first time that the U.S. Constitution grants an individual the right to carry weapons in public for self-defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)