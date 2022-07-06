US Domestic News Roundup: Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe subpoenas Giuliani, Senator Graham; Suspect in Chicago-area parade shooting due in court to face 7 counts of murder and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe subpoenas Giuliani, Senator Graham

A special grand jury in Georgia probing former U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat there issued subpoenas to Senator Lindsey Graham and Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. A judge also ordered the testimony of other Trump legal team members Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell and Jacki Deason.

Suspect in Chicago-area parade shooting due in court to face 7 counts of murder

The man accused of spraying gunfire into a July Fourth parade from a Chicago-area rooftop, turning a holiday celebration into a killing field, was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday to face seven first-degree murder charges. Authorities said on Tuesday that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, planned the attack for weeks before climbing up to his sniper's perch from an alley and firing more than 70 rounds randomly into parade spectators before making his getaway dressed as a woman.

Abortion bans in Florida, and Mississippi allowed taking effect

Florida's ban on abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy is now in effect after a court order blocking its enforcement was put on hold on Tuesday, and a Mississippi judge declined to prevent a near-total ban from being implemented later this week.

The dual developments marked the latest legal setbacks for abortion rights supporters after the U.S. Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed women nationally the right to terminate pregnancies.

U.S. aviation system to 'remain challenged' throughout summer -United's Roitman

The U.S. aviation system is expected to "remain challenged this summer and beyond" and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) needs more air traffic control staff, a senior United Airlines executive said on Wednesday. Travelers are already facing a tough summer with mounting flight cancellations amid rising demand as the industry tries try to rebuild staff levels after thousands of workers left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How Republican-led states are targeting Wall Street with 'anti-woke' laws

Republican-led states have unleashed a policy push to punish Wall Street for taking stances on gun control, climate change, diversity and other social issues, in a warning for companies that have waded in to fractious social debates. Abortion rights are poised to be the next frontier.

Biden heads back to Ohio to try to woo blue-collar voters

President Joe Biden travels to Ohio on Wednesday and will announce plans to bolster pension plans for millions of Americans in an attempt to woo working class voters frustrated with high inflation. The White House will provide financial assistance to multi-employer pension funds, which are currently projected to become insolvent in 2026. The funds are created through agreements between employers and a union, and the proposed financing would keep them solvent until 2051.

Russia: detained U.S. basketball player Griner may appeal, ask for clemency

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia on drugs charges, may appeal her sentence or apply for clemency once a verdict has been delivered. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Alexei Zaitsev said in a briefing: "the court must first deliver its verdict, but no one is stopping Brittney Griner from making use of the appeal procedure, and likewise asking for clemency."

Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during U.S. concert

Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage at a U.S. concert on Tuesday night after he was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration. The Grammy Award winner, 74, was performing at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when the incident happened. A statement on his website said he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston medical centre for observation and was doing well.

U.S. Justice Dept sues Arizona over restrictive voting requirements

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued the state of Arizona to block a state law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship for some federal elections. Due to take effect in January, the law violates the National Voter Registration Act by requiring proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections or vote by mail in any federal election, the department said.

July 4 parade shooting suspect slipped past Illinois "red flag" safeguards

The man charged with killing seven people at a Chicago-area July Fourth parade slipped past the safeguards of an Illinois "red flag" law designed to prevent people deemed to have violent tendencies from getting guns, officials revealed on Tuesday. The disclosures raised questions about the adequacy of the state's "red flag" laws even as a prosecutor lauded the system as "strong" during a news conference announcing seven first-degree murder charges against the 21-year-old suspect, Robert, E. Crimo III.

(With inputs from agencies.)