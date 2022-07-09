UK's Kemi Badenoch joins bid to replace PM Johnson – The Times
Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 06:24 IST
British Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch said on Saturday she is launching a bid to serve as UK's next prime minister to replace Boris Johnson.
"I'm putting myself forward in this leadership election because I want to tell the truth," she wrote in The Times newspaper.
Badenoch's announcement came after former British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced his leadership bid on Friday, and Conservative Party lawmaker Steve Baker endorsed Attorney General Suella Braverman for the role.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Baker
- Times
- Conservative Party
- Steve
- British
- Rishi Sunak
- Suella Braverman
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24
Britain's Conservative party chair resigns after by-election defeats
Athletics-Shericka Jackson and Yohan Blake win Jamaican 100m titles in season-best times
British police try to silence 'Stop Brexit' protester Steve Bray
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27