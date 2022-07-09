Left Menu

UK's Kemi Badenoch joins bid to replace PM Johnson – The Times

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 06:24 IST
UK's Kemi Badenoch joins bid to replace PM Johnson – The Times

British Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch said on Saturday she is launching a bid to serve as UK's next prime minister to replace Boris Johnson.

"I'm putting myself forward in this leadership election because I want to tell the truth," she wrote in The Times newspaper.

Badenoch's announcement came after former British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced his leadership bid on Friday, and Conservative Party lawmaker Steve Baker endorsed Attorney General Suella Braverman for the role.

