World News Roundup: Mourners mass for Abe's wake as his party secures sombre Japan election win; Foreign Secretary Truss enters race to become next British prime minister and more

Mourners mass for Abe's wake as his party secures sombre Japan election win

Mourners streamed into a temple in Tokyo to pay their respects to Japan's slain former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday, as his assassination overshadowed an election win for the ruling party he had dominated. Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has the chance to cement his own power following Sunday's election gains, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were among hundreds attending Abe's wake, three days after he was shot at an election rally.

Foreign Secretary Truss enters race to become next British prime minister

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter and unpredictable contest to 11. Truss, who has held ministerial jobs in a number of government departments including trade, justice and the treasury, said she would slash taxes and maintain a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023 -UN report

India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country in 2023, with each counting more than 1.4 billion residents this year, a United Nations report said on Monday, warning that high fertility would challenge economic growth. The world's population, estimated to reach 8 billion by Nov. 15 this year, could grow to 8.5 billion in 2030, and 10.4 billion in 2100, as the pace of mortality slows, said the report released on World Population Day.

Taiwan vice president makes rare Japan visit to pay respects to Abe

Vice President William Lai became Taiwan's most senior official to visit Japan in five decades as he made a private trip to Tokyo to pay his respects on Monday following the recent killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a gunman. A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said ministry officials were aware that Lai was in Japan on a private visit to pay his respects after Abe was killed on Friday.

Mexican president heads to Washington, migration resurgence in focus

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his Mexican counterpart on Tuesday to discuss ways to stem Mexican migrant crossings as arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border reached their highest levels in over a decade, with both sides hoping to address jobs and investment. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the meeting in Washington last month just ahead of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which he shunned because it excluded some left-leaning Latin American countries.

China warns Asian nations to avoid being used as 'chess pieces' by powers

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in the Indonesian capital

Sri Lanka cabinet to make way for unity govt amid political and economic meltdown

Sri Lanka's president and the cabinet will make way for a unity government, the prime minister's office said on Monday after tens of thousands stormed the official residences of both men, enraged by the island's worst economic crisis in decades. The parliamentary speaker said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday. There has been no direct word from Rajapaksa, whose brothers and nephew earlier quit as ministers as the country began running out of fuel, food and other essentials in the worst crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalization process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed. Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.

Russian bombardment kills 3 in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

Russian weapons pounding Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least three people on Monday, authorities said, while rescuers pulled survivors from the rubble of an earlier strike on an apartment block that killed 19 people in another city. The artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tank attack on Kharkiv also injured 31 people including two children, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. The Ukrainian president's office said residential areas had been hit.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says deal close to buy cheaper diesel from Russia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that a deal was closed with Moscow to buy much cheaper diesel from Russia, in what would appear to be the latest tangible benefit stemming from his friendly relationship with President Vladimir Putin. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, gave no further details. Neither Bolsonaro's office, nor Brazil's Mining and Energy Ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

