New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL35 UP-MAYAWATI-POPULATION BJP confusing people with 'population' scare, deviating from 'real issues': Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP of confusing people on the issue of Population control and deviating from “real priority.” DES10 UP-LALU-TEJ PRATAP Tej Pratap Yadav denied permission to do 'parikrama' in his car at Mathura temple Mathura (UP): RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was barred on Wednesday from performing a 'parikrama' of Giriraj Maharaj temple here in his car by the authorities.

DES13 UP-SIKH-RIOTS 1984 anti-Sikh riots: UP SIT nabs four more people, 19 held so far Kanpur (UP): A special investigation team probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots here arrested four more people who allegedly were part of a mob that had set a house ablaze here during the violence, resulting in several deaths, according to an official.

DES23 RJ-BJP-LEADERS Rajasthan: Two senior BJP leaders clash ahead of meeting with Murmu Jaipur: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday confronted a senior party leader in front of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat when his supporters were denied entry to the venue where NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met party legislators. DES15 RJ-PREZ POLL-LD MURMU Murmu meets BJP legislators in Jaipur Jaipur: NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday met BJP lawmakers from Rajasthan here to seek support for the July 18 presidential elections.

DES6 UKD-FILM CITY After UP, Uttarakhand to build film city Dehradun: Uttarakhand, a popular shooting destination among filmmakers, could soon have a film city of its own with state government officials being tasked with identifying a suitable piece of land in the hill state for the project. DES7 HP-CONGRESS-CHIEF Many Himachal BJP leaders eager to join Congress: Pratibha Singh Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh Wednesday said that many BJP leaders are eager to join the Congress as they feel “suffocated” within their own party.

DES17 PB-AAP AAP govt committed to make Punjab drug-free state: Kang Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann-led government is committed to free the state from the drug menace, for which he held previous governments responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)