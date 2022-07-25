US Domestic News Roundup: Two dead, five wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park; Suspect accused of attacking U.S. Rep Zeldin faces federal charges and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Two dead, five wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were shot dead and five others wounded by gunfire at a Los Angeles park on Sunday after a shooting broke out at an informal car show in the community of San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Paramedics took seven people to area hospitals, and two of them, a man and a woman, later died from their wounds, said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesman.

Suspect accused of attacking U.S. Rep Zeldin faces federal charges

A man accused of trying this week to stab Republican U.S. Representative and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was arrested on Saturday on a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon, authorities said. David Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, appeared before a magistrate judge on Saturday and was ordered held until a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Boeing defense workers to strike in St. Louis area over pay issues

A union representing nearly 2,500 employees at three Boeing Co defense locations in the St. Louis area said on Sunday the workers rejected the company's defense contract offer and will strike at the locations starting Aug. 1. "Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members' 401(k) plan," the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said in a statement. It added that union workers will not accept a contract that is not fair and equitable. "We will not allow this company to put our members' hard-earned retirements in jeopardy," the union added.

Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, co-creator of "The Monkees" and director of the film "Five Easy Pieces" died on Saturday at the age of 89, Monkees singer Micky Dolenz said on Twitter. Dolenz, singer and drummer of the Monkees, who featured in a 1960s TV comedy series about a rock quartet modeled after the Beatles, took to Twitter to express his grief and confirm reports of Rafelson's death.

U.S. economy slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that U.S. economic growth is slowing and she acknowledged the risk of a recession, but she said a downturn was not inevitable. Yellen, speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," said strong hiring numbers and consumer spending showed the U.S. economy is not currently in recession.

Explainer-What is behind the heat waves affecting the United States?

Virtually all the contiguous United States experienced above-normal temperatures in the past week, with the more dangerously hot weather forecasts. The U.S. heat wave followed record heat that killed hundreds if not thousands of people and sparked wildfires in Europe.

U.S. Capitol attack probe to push forward with new witnesses, Cheney says

The panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to push its investigation further in the coming weeks, interviewing additional members of Donald Trump's cabinet and his campaign, as well as U.S. Secret Service members, the committee's vice chair said on Sunday. "We're not finished yet," Representative Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives select committee, told CNN's "State of the Union."

California's Oak Fire spreads uncontained toward Yosemite

Firefighters deployed air tankers, bulldozers and hand crews to battle a fast-moving wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park on Sunday that suddenly and unpredictably grew into one of the largest fires of the year, forcing thousands of evacuations. Fueled by extreme heat and tinder-dry forests and underbrush, the Oak Fire that began on Friday closed within half a mile (0.8 km) from the town of Mariposa Pines but was still more than 10 miles (16 km) from Yosemite, famed for its giant, ancient sequoia trees.

Biden's COVID symptoms have improved considerably, mainly has sore throat -doctor

U.S. President Joe Biden's condition since contracting COVID-19 has improved considerably and his greatest symptom now is a sore throat, his physician said on Sunday. Biden's cough and body aches have diminished since he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and he is not experiencing any shortness of breath, the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo released by the White House.

