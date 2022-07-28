World News Roundup: Hungary's Orban says his anti-immigration stance not rooted in racism after backlash; Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during China Xi call and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Fear and suspicion as Ukraine hunts for traitors in the east

As Ukraine hunts for traitors, the fear of Russian infiltration extends east, far from the capital. The sense of paranoia runs deepest here, in eastern Ukraine, where suspicions of treason committed by locals divide formerly occupied villages like Kutuzivka, a once-sleepy hamlet east of Kharkiv, where signs of a recent Russian presence are everywhere.

Ukraine steps up drive to retake Russian-controlled south with air strikes

Ukraine stepped up its drive to retake the Russian-controlled south of the country by trying to bomb and isolate Russian troops in hard-to-resupply areas, but said it saw evidence that Moscow was redeploying its forces to defend the territory. Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which borders Russian-annexed Crimea, fell to Russian forces soon after they began what Moscow calls "a special military operation" on Feb. 24.

In Canada's north, environment-minded Pope to get climate change close-up

Pope Francis's upcoming visit to Canada's Arctic territory of Nunavut draws attention to a focal point for global climate change, with sea ice disappearing fast and permafrost thawing. Francis, who arrives in the capital Iqaluit of predominantly indigenous Nunavut on Friday, is in Canada to apologize https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/pope-apologizes-canada-evil-residential-indigenous-schools-2022-07-25 in person for the Roman Catholic Church's role in abuses that residential schools inflicted on indigenous children.

Hungary's Orban says his anti-immigration stance not rooted in racism after backlash

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stuck to his anti-immigration stance on Thursday but insisted it was not rooted in racism after his recent remarks that Hungarians did not want to become "peoples of mixed race" drew fire at home and abroad. Orban has spoken about maintaining "ethnic homogeneity" in Hungary before, taking a hard line on immigration since 2015.

N.Korea's Kim says nuclear deterrent is ready, slams South's Yoon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country is ready to mobilise its nuclear war deterrent and counter any U.S. military clash, and criticised South Korea's new president for the first time, warning Seoul was pushing towards the brink of war. Kim made the remarks during a speech at an event to mark the 69th anniversary of the July 27 Korean War armistice, which left the two Koreas technically still at war, according to the official KCNA news agency on Thursday.

Analysis-With massive Polish arms deal S.Korea steps closer to Ukraine war

South Korea's biggest ever arms deal will make it a major supplier of weapons flooding into Europe since the Ukraine war began, with sales to NATO-member Poland involving more than 1,600 tanks and howitzers, and nearly 50 fighter jets. South Korean and Polish officials signed a framework agreement on Wednesday in Warsaw in a deal that Poland says is a key part of their efforts to rearm in the face of the war in Ukraine, where it has sent at least $1.7 billion in military aid.

Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran and rights on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Thursday, part of increased Western efforts to court the major oil-producing state amid the war in Ukraine and faltering talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran. French opposition figures and human rights groups have criticised Macron's decision to invite to dinner at the Elysee a man that Western leaders believe ordered the murder in 2018 of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Taiwan says fired flares to warn off drone near remote island

Taiwan's military fired flares on Thursday to warn away a drone that "glanced by" a strategically-located and heavily fortified island close to the Chinese coast that was possibly probing its defences, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of stepped up Chinese military manoeuvres over the past two years or so to try and force the democratically elected government in Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty.

Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during China Xi call

U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will hold their fifth call as leaders on Thursday, as concerns rise over a possible visit to Chinese-claimed Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. White House officials have said the long-planned call, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), will have a broad agenda, including discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has yet to condemn.

Former state TV journalist found guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces

Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was found guilty on Thursday of discrediting the country's armed forces in social media posts condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. "The evidence confirms Ovsyannikova's guilt. There is no reason to doubt its authenticity," the judge said after a short hearing in which Ovsyannikova had described the proceedings as "absurd".

