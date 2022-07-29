BRIEF-Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will address U.S. request for a call with Secretary of State Blinken when he has time, his schedule now is busy - Interfax

July 28 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV WILL ADDRESS THE U.S. REQUEST FOR A CALL WITH SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN WHEN HE HAS TIME, HIS SCHEDULE NOW IS BUSY - INTERFAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)