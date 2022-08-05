NATIONAL SCHEDULE
- Country:
- India
National news schedule for Friday, August 5 NATIONAL -Congress protest and related stories -WB CM's meeting with President Murmu and PM Modi -Union ministers Amit Shah and Anurag Thakur at Doordarshan event -Social Justice Minister Veerendra Kumar at a function -Culture ministry events on Independence Day related campaign -Briefings by BJP, Congress and other political parties -Parliament proceedings -Political developments and party briefings -COVID-19 and monkeypox updates NCR -CM Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference -BJP press conference -Congress protest: Stories on traffic, security -Press conference by Max hospital -Delhi LG V K Saxena at event -Developments related to excise policy -Monkeypox and Covid updates LEGAL SUPREME COURT -Contempt pleas against several political parties for not following its directions to prevent criminalisation of politics. -Pleas of 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife seeking transfer to jail outside Delhi from Tihar Jail. -Pleas against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest for construction of a Metro car shed. -Plea of a Bihar higher judicial officer against his suspension for allegedly deciding a sexual assault case of a child in a day.
HIGH COURT -Plea seeking to completely ban kite flying in Delhi on grounds that many people have lost their lives due to use of Chinese synthetic 'manjha'. -Contempt pleas concerning preservation and protection of trees in the city. NORTH -Haryana Deputy CM to address JJP youth meet in Jaipur -UP CM in Varanasi SOUTH -Kerala rain updates EAST -Rally in Kohima demanding early solution to Naga issue -CM Himanta Sarma to speak at function in honour of Assam's first CM Gopinath Bordoloi -Congress rallies in Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Odisha on price rise -Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to be brought before PMLA court -Developments in probe into school job scam WEST -Maharashtra rain situation PTI DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Urban art grows on Delhi Metro wall to mark 212th Independence Day of Colombia
Jabalpur: Akhil Bhartiya Mahila Parishad's avid artisans making national flags ahead of Independence Day
Google doodle celebrates Peru’s Independence Day
Maha activist urges villages to allow widows to hoist tricolour this Independence Day
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar greets people of Maldives on their Independence Day