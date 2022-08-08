World News Roundup: Companies in China distance themselves from Taiwan amid Pelosi backlash; Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens

Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings the halt in grain shipments caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers

Hong Kong will shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step to gradually unwind stringent pandemic rules that have isolated the Asian financial hub. The measures will be effective from Friday, the city's leader, John Lee, told a news conference on Monday.

Companies in China distance themselves from Taiwan amid Pelosi backlash

From a Chinese soy sauce maker to an Asia-focused asset manager, companies in China are rushing to distance themselves from geopolitical tensions over Taiwan following last week's visit to the island by a high-profile U.S. official. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, and the visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei last week - in defiance of Beijing's warnings - has sparked a wave of Chinese nationalism and huge military drills.

Israel re-opens Gaza crossings as truce with Palestinians holds

Israel reopened border crossings into Gaza on Monday following an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with the militant Islamic Jihad group that ended the most serious outbreak of fighting around the volatile Palestinian enclave in more than a year. At least 44 people, including 15 children, were killed in 56 hours of violence that began when Israeli airstrikes hit a senior Islamic Jihad commander. Israel said its action was a pre-emptive strike against an attack planned by the Iranian-backed group.

Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling

International alarm over weekend shelling attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. The United Nations chief called for U.N. nuclear inspectors to be given access to the plant as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for the shelling in a southern region seized by Russian invaders in March and now targeted by Kyiv for a counter-offensive.

Exclusive-Bolsonaro election concerns stall U.S. Javelin missiles sale to Brazil-sources

A Brazilian military request to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles worth as much as $100 million has been stalled in Washington for months due to U.S. lawmakers' concerns about far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, including his attacks on Brazil's electoral system, multiple U.S. sources told Reuters. Brazil's bid to acquire some 220 Javelins was originally made when former President Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally, was in the White House. The State Department gave its blessing to the proposal late last year, despite objections from some lower-ranking U.S. officials, according to two people familiar with the matter.

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations - confirming the fears of some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing would continue to maintain pressure on Taiwan's defences.

Support for Japan PM's cabinet lowest since it was formed - NHK

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid to the lowest level since he took office last October, with voters questioning his decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday. Support for Kishida's cabinet totalled 46%, down from 59% in the previous survey three weeks ago, while the disapproval rating rose to 28% from 21% over the same period, NHK said.

Exclusive-Russian weapons in Ukraine powered by hundreds of Western parts - RUSI

More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank. Since the start of the war five months ago, the Ukrainian military has captured or recovered from the battlefield intact or partially damaged Russian weapons. When disassembled, 27 of these weapons and military systems, ranging from cruise missiles to air defence systems, were found to rely predominantly on Western components, according to the research shared with Reuters.

Blinken says expects Kenyan elections to progress peacefully

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that everyone was watching to see Kenya's elections due on Tuesday to progress peacefully, freely and fairly, during his visit to South Africa.

