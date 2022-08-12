Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House set to give Biden new win with $430 billion bill on climate, drug prices

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote Friday on a $430 billion bill to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices, in what Democrats view as a major political win for President Joe Biden ahead of November's midterm elections. Democrats say the legislation will help reduce the federal deficit, cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions, allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe.

Ex-cop sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for role in storming U.S. Capitol

A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump's supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison on Thursday, a Justice Department spokesperson said. A jury in April convicted Thomas Robertson, a former police sergeant for the town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, of six criminal charges, including obstructing an official proceeding and obstruction of justice.

California high-speed rail wins $25 million U.S. grant, seeks $1.3 billion more

California's High-Speed Rail Authority said Thursday it won $25 million in new federal grant funding to advance its project beyond 119 miles under construction, while pursuing an additional $1.3 billion award. The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) grant will provide more than half of the estimated $41 million for a design contract to connect the cities of Madera and Merced. Last fall, the Biden administration awarded it $24 million "for crucial safety, efficiency and construction projects" around Wasco, California said.

Biden advisers push early launch of his 2024 presidential campaign

U.S. President Joe Biden should announce his candidacy for re-election sooner than usual following November's congressional race in a bid to squash speculation about the Democrat's plans ahead of the 2024 campaign, several sources said. Biden, who turns 80 shortly after the Nov. 8 midterms, has faced increasing questions about his own political future despite long maintaining that he intends to seek re-election.

FDA chief backs alternate method for injecting Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief on Thursday defended a plan to administer Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox shot intradermally after the company raised doubts about the safety of the method, citing a lack of data. The company had on Tuesday said there was some evidence that a shot of Jynneos between the layers of the skin could result in increased reactions compared to the approved method of injecting it underneath the skin.

In the heart of coal country, U.S. climate bill could push up green shoots

In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state. Advocates say the $430 billion package, expected to clear Congress on Friday, could bring a tide of investment to one of the nation's poorest states.

FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home -Washington Post

U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Flush with wins, finally COVID-free, Biden to hit the road ahead of U.S. midterms

President Joe Biden plans to travel across the United States in the coming weeks to tout a series of legislative wins on climate change, gun control and drug pricing in a bid to boost his party's chances in the looming midterm elections, White House officials said on Thursday. His Democrats face an uphill battle to retain their narrow control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the Nov. 8 elections. Biden, whose public approval rating rose this week to its highest since early June, plans to use the recent victories in Congress to rally support for Democratic candidates, White House officials Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn wrote in a memo distributed to allies in the party and shared with reporters.

Peloton must face lawsuit over availability of fitness classes--U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Thursday said Peloton Interactive Inc must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the bike and treadmill maker of misleading customers about the "ever-growing" size of its library of on-demand fitness classes. The lawsuit stemmed from Peloton's March 2019 decision to purge more than half of its estimated 12,000 on-demand classes, after music publishers sued the New York-based company for streaming songs in its workout videos without proper licensing.

