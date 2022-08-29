World News Roundup: Banned from politics, Turkish opposition figure rejects new charge of insulting Erdogan; France's Macron: Meeting soon to discuss new European political community and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Banned from politics, Turkish opposition figure rejects new charge of insulting Erdogan

The Istanbul head of Turkey's main opposition party, who cannot run in next year's elections but can still play a key role in rallying voters in the nation's biggest city, denied a new charge of insulting the president on Monday. Canan Kaftancioglu was handed down a ban in June after Turkey's top appeals court upheld a five-year jail sentence against her on charges including insulting the president, meaning she cannot run as a candidate.

France's Macron: Meeting soon to discuss new European political community

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said there will be a first meeting in Prague in coming weeks to discuss creating a new European political community to address political and security-related challenges facing the continent.

Despite shelling, family life goes on in cellar in eastern Ukraine

Bogdan and Olga have had no electricity, gas or running water for more than a month in their village near the frontline in eastern Ukraine, but they have no plans to leave. The couple live in a simple house in the village of Pereizne in the Donetsk region, with their four children, aged between four and 10, and three grandparents.

Zelenskiy accuses Russia as Europe prepares for winter gas crunch

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Monday of economic terrorism by trying to prevent European nations from stocking up on gas ahead of a winter when the impact of soaring energy bills is set to hit households and businesses hard. How to respond to the rise in gas prices, which has been made worse by a squeeze on supplies from Russia, is top of the political agenda across the continent as autumn approaches.

Ukraine says it has begun counter-offensive to retake Russian-held south

Ukraine announced on Monday the start of a long-awaited counter-offensive to retake territory in the south seized by Russian forces since their invasion six months ago, a move reflecting Kyiv's growing confidence as Western military aid flows in. The news came as a team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog headed to Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - captured by Russian forces in March but still run by Ukrainian staff - that has become a hotspot in the war.

Meloni, former far-right activist, heads for Italian PM's office

In her teens, Giorgia Meloni used to sneak out at the dead of night and help plaster her Rome neighbourhood with far-right posters, playing a game of cat and mouse with leftist foes that could easily turn violent. Fast forward 30 years and Meloni no longer needs clandestine sorties to get her message out. Instead, her image adorns billboards across the country ahead of elections on Sept. 25 that could crown her as Italy's first female prime minister.

Chile battles flood of 'half truths' as constitution vote nears

A Chilean constitution that bans private property and allows abortions in the ninth month of a pregnancy. Private companies counting votes. A flood of prisoners and recent migrants allowed to vote in the upcoming constitutional referendum. All these stories have gone viral on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and WhatsApp in Chile as citizens prepare to vote on a new constitution on Sept. 4, but all are inaccurate.

China's Shenzhen shuts electronics market to fight COVID outbreak

Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen shut the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to curb an outbreak of COVID-19. Three key buildings in the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2.

Taiwan says 12 Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median lineTwelve Chinese fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, on Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China continues its military activities near the island.

Iraq's Sadr: from outlaw to top politician

Populist Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, once a mercurial outlaw wanted dead or alive during the U.S. occupation, rose to become a political kingmaker and Iraq's most powerful figure. But even with his unmatched influence, Sadr could not end a prolonged stalemate over forming a government, prompting him to tell his Sadrist bloc in parliament to resign in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)