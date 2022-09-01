Left Menu

Democrat Mary Peltola wins special election to fill Alaska's U.S. House seat

Mary Peltola, a Democratic former state lawmaker and the first Native American woman to represent Alaska in Congress, won a special election to fill the state's sole U.S. House seat, the Alaska Division of Elections announced on Wednesday.

She will finish the remainder of the term of Republican Representative Don Young, who died earlier this year, and will face re-election on Nov. 8.

