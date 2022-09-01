Left Menu

Bihar minister, accused in 2014 kidnapping case, resigns amid protests

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:19 IST
Bihar minister, accused in 2014 kidnapping case, resigns amid protests
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, has resigned amid protests by the opposition, officials said.

Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC, who became the state's law minister in the new Nitish Kumar government, resigned hours after being moved to a lesser significant Sugarcane Department on Wednesday night.

The resignation has been accepted and forwarded to the governor, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta has been given the additional charge of the Sugarcane Department, the officials said.

Kartik Kumar was believed to have been chosen by the RJD as part of Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards the Bhumihars, a politically powerful upper caste largely sympathetic towards the BJP.

The saffron party, which lost power following a political upheaval in Bihar earlier this month, raised hell over Kartik Kumar's induction despite his name figuring in the abduction case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022