We recall and value his contribution to strengthening of relations with India, he said.Gorbachev was the leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 until its collapse in 1991.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 10:20 IST
PM Modi condoles Gorbachev's demise, hails his contribution to strengthening India-Russia ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Soviet leader Mikhail S Gorbachev, and said he was one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history.

Gorbachev died at a hospital in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a ''serious and prolonged illness'', according to the Russian media. His death prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from leaders across the world.

''I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of H.E. Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''We recall and value his contribution to strengthening of relations with India,'' he said.

Gorbachev was the leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 until its collapse in 1991. He visited India in 1986 as well as in 1988.

Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel peace prize for negotiating a historic nuclear arms pact with the then United States President Ronald Reagan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

