KCR condoles passing away of Sonia Gandhi's mother

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed condolence over the demise of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino. Rao conveyed his condolences to Sonia Gandhi and other members of the bereaved family, a CMO release said late on Wednesday.

Paolo Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, Congress has said in Delhi.

