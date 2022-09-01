Left Menu

New Assam chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur takes charge

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:40 IST
New Assam chief secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur takes charge
Senior IAS officer Paban Kumar Borthakur on Thursday took charge as the new chief secretary of Assam.

He replaced Jishnu Barua, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Borthakur, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was serving as the additional chief secretary to the state government in the transformation and development, cultural affairs and tourism departments.

He is also the chairman of the Assam Administrative Tribunal.

Barua will continue as the chairman of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for a period of two years or till further orders.

In a rare gesture, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu called on the outgoing chief secretary on his last day at office.

''Working closely with Chief Secretary Shri Jishnu Barua, known for his efficient way of doing things, was a delightful experience. The IAS officer had an illustrious career spanning three decades in public service. On his last day at office, I wish him good health and happiness,'' Sarma tweeted.

