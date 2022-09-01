UK's Liz Truss vows immediate energy bill support for households

Left Menu

Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister, said she would deliver "immediate support" to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills going into the winter. "I will also deliver immediate support to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:05 IST
Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister, said she would deliver "immediate support" to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills going into the winter. "I will also deliver immediate support to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills. I will be robust in my approach," Truss, currently Britain's foreign minister, wrote https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19671279/liz-truss-immediate-support-unaffordable-fuel-bills-winter/ in the Sun newspaper in an article published late on Wednesday.

Truss has previously said that she did not believe handouts were the best way to help households through the cost-of-living squeeze, and that she favoured cutting taxes, something many economists have said would not help poorer families much. At a final Conservative Party leadership campaign event in London on Wednesday, she also said that there would be no new taxes if she wins the leadership contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

