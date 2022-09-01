Left Menu

Two Chinese financial officials in Liaoning province expelled from Communist party

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:25 IST
Two former financial regulating officials in northeast China's Liaoning province have been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from public office for bribery and corruption, China's banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday.

One of the officials is Zheng Weihong, a former head of banking and insurance regulator in Liaoyang city. The other is Jin Song, a former deputy head of Yingkou city's banking and insurance regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in two separate statements.

