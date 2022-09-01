TN CM condoles death of Sonia Gandhi's mother

Left Menu

01-09-2022
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Paola Maino, mother of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He expressed his deepest sympathies to Sonia Gandhi, his ''dear brother'' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are grieving the loss.

Posting a copy of the letter addressed to Gandhi on his Twitter page, he said, ''I am pained to know that your beloved mother Mrs Paola Maino had passed away. I offer my heartfelt condolences on her sad demise.'' ''I hope you can find comfort in the fond memories of your mother,'' Stalin said in the letter.

