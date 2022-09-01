Left Menu

AAP vote share in Guj up by 4 pc post CBI raid on Sisodia, will rise to 6 pc if he's held: Kejriwal

It will increase by 6 per cent if hes arrested, the chief minister said.Attacking the BJP, he said the saffron party leaders tried to buy AAP MLAs but none of his legislators accepted their offer.Absolutely corrupt party lacks educated people while hardcore honest party has those with good education, genuine IIT degrees, he said in a veiled dig at the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:50 IST
AAP vote share in Guj up by 4 pc post CBI raid on Sisodia, will rise to 6 pc if he's held: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in Gujarat has increased by 4 per cent after CBI raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia.

This vote share will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested, the AAP national convener said during a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly.

''The CBI raided Sisodia, went to his village and searched his bank locker. CBI people said they did not find anything against him but are under pressure to arrest him,'' Kejriwal claimed. The prime minister has given a ''certificate of honesty'', he said.

''The AAP's vote share has increased by 4 per cent in Gujarat after CBI raids against Sisodia. It will increase by 6 per cent if he's arrested,'' the chief minister said.

Attacking the BJP, he said the saffron party leaders tried to buy AAP MLAs but none of his legislators accepted their offer.

''Absolutely corrupt party lacks educated people while 'hardcore honest' party has those with good education, genuine IIT degrees,'' he said in a veiled dig at the BJP. ''They are spending Rs 20-50 crore to buy MLAs. Am I doing anything wrong if I want to build schools and hospitals,'' he asked. The AAP government had brought in a confidence motion on Monday to show that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' had failed in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

