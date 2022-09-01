Left Menu

AAP MLAs seek time from President Murmu, to apprise about 'Operation Lotus'

AAP MLA Atishi on Thursday said she has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the BJPs alleged attempts to destabilise state governments in the country.This comes a day after the CBI accepted a complaint against the BJPs alleged Operation Lotus.I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India - the Honble President, Atishi tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:58 IST
AAP MLAs seek time from President Murmu, to apprise about 'Operation Lotus'
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Atishi on Thursday said she has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the BJP's alleged attempts to ''destabilise'' state governments in the country.

This comes a day after the CBI “accepted” a complaint against the BJP’s alleged ‘Operation Lotus’.

“I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India - the Hon'ble President,” Atishi tweeted. “A delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs wants to meet her to discuss 'Operation Lotus' - the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country,” she added.

On Wednesday, a 10-member delegation of the AAP MLAs including Atishi went to meet CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand a probe into BJP's alleged attempts to topple other parties' governments in the state even though his office had not given any response to their request for the meeting.

As they were not allowed to enter the CBI headquarters, the AAP legislators sat on a dharna outside in protest.

Amid the agitation, some CBI officials took AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip K Pandey and Kalkaji MLA Atishi inside the agency premises to lodge their complaint.

“We finally lodged the complaint and got a receipt as well. But, it is very unfortunate that 10 elected representatives of people were made to wait for almost two hours on the road and none of the officials met us,” Atishi had told reporters.

It seems the CBI gets scared when there is a complaint against the BJP, she had charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022