Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion tabled by Kejriwal
The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed with voice vote and vote division the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ''prove'' that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in the capital had failed.
All AAP MLAs present in the House voted in favor of the motion.
There was no vote against it as three BJP MLAs, Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshaled out of the Assembly following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the confidence motion.
The rest of them walked out in protest.
Trying to project the AAP as an alternative to the BJP, Kejriwal said there are only two parties at the national level at present -- 'Kattar Imandar (hardcore honest) party and Kattar Beimaan (hardcore corrupt) party'.
