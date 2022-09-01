BJP leader Sushil Modi comments over the resignation of Kartik Kumar

Taking a jibe at Kartik Kumar's resignation BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that "This was the first wicket, many such will fall in the coming time.' Sushil Modi allegedly said that Kartik Kumar had an arrest warrant and still he took oath as Law minister under Lalu Yadav's presence.

"Kartik Kumar resigned last night, he had an arrest warrant against him. Instead of surrendering he took the oath of office & was made law minister under Lalu Yadav's pressure. This was the first wicket, many such will fall in the coming time" BJP leader said. Earlier, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan accepted the resignation of Bihar Minister Kartikeya Singh, who was moved from the Ministry of Law to be the Sugarcane Industry Minister of the state.

Singh has an outstanding arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case for which he was granted interim protection till September 1 by a Danapur court. After reports of a warrant against Kartikeya Singh emerged, the Bihar BJP on August 17 demanded the Nitish Kumar government show courage and sack the minister with immediate effect.

The Additional charge of the Sugarcane Industries Department has been given to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, as Singh is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)