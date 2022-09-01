UP CM Adityanath inaugurates wellness centre in Bengaluru
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.
Adityanath also interacted with the head of the institution 'Dharmadhikari' Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was among those present on the occasion.
