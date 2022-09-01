Kremlin: EU visa restrictions on Russians are 'ridiculous'

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a European Union decision to scrap a simplified visa regime for Russian tourists was "ridiculous" and bad news for Russian citizens.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also hinted that Russia was weighing possible retaliatory measures, saying the move would "make the situation more difficult for Europeans as well".

