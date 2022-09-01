Left Menu

Three BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after argument with Dy Speaker

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:51 IST
Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the trust vote.

The rest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out of the House soon after.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had brought in the confidence motion on Monday to show that the alleged ''Operation Lotus'' of the BJP had failed in Delhi.

Birla said no calling attention notice will be taken up till the confidence motion is debated and voted on.

Opposing it, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly -- ''there is shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world's most polluted capital...there are health-related problems''.

He said there was no need to enact a ''drama'' to prove Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the support of his MLAs.

Birla said confidence motion is important considering ''whatever has happened in opposition-ruled states''.

All issues of the opposition will be taken up once the confidence motion process is completed, she said.

When opposition members did not relent, Birla ordered that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht be marshalled out.

The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly soon after.

Birla said opposition members come to assembly to garner media attention and that they are not bothered about people-centric issues.

The special session was disrupted for the third day on Wednesday as the ruling AAP and opposition BJP MLAs forced adjournments. The session commenced on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

