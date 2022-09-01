Left Menu

Kremlin: Putin won't attend Gorbachev funeral, pays tribute

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachevs body is kept before Saturdays funeral. Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have elements of state funeral, such as honorary guards and other formalities.

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the weekend funeral of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev but has paid tribute to him. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev's body is kept before Saturday's funeral. Peskov told reporters that Putin's schedule wouldn't allow him to attend Saturday's farewell ceremony, but paid tribute to late Soviet leader. Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have "elements" of state funeral, such as honorary guards and other formalities.

