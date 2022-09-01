Left Menu

Kejriwal resorting to 'diversionary tactics and false accusations' out of desperation: LG Saxena

Accused of corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena broke his silence on Thursday and hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he was resorting to diversionary tactics and false accusations out of desperation.The relations between the two constitutional authorities in the national capital have worsened after Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal governments Excise Policy 2021-22.The LG said in a tweet, I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:35 IST
Kejriwal resorting to 'diversionary tactics and false accusations' out of desperation: LG Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Accused of corruption by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena broke his silence on Thursday and hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he was resorting to ''diversionary tactics and false accusations'' out of ''desperation''.

The relations between the two constitutional authorities in the national capital have worsened after Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The LG said in a tweet, ''I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations.'' Saxena, sharing a brief statement on Twitter, said he would not be surprised if ''more such baseless personal attacks'' were made on him and his family in the coming days.

''He (Kejriwal) should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering,'' he said in the statement.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak had in the Delhi Assembly accused Saxena of corruption involving change of demonetised notes in 2016 during his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The AAP has alleged a Rs 1,400 crore scam and demanded a CBI probe against Saxena.

The lieutenant governor has decided to initiate legal action against AAP leaders for ''false and defamatory'' charges levelled on him, officials at his office had said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022