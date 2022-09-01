BJP chief J P Nadda on two-day visit to Haryana from Friday

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from Friday, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders.

He will also address a public meeting.

According to the party's state unit leaders, Nadda will arrive in Ambala and address a public meeting in Kaithal. A party meeting will be held in Panchkula Friday afternoon followed by a meeting of the party state core group in the evening.

On Saturday, he will hold a meeting of BJP-JJP alliance leaders and another with prominent sports persons from the state. Nadda's visit comes ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.

