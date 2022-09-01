BJP chief J P Nadda on two-day visit to Haryana from Friday

Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from Friday, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders.He will also address a public meeting.According to the partys state unit leaders, Nadda will arrive in Ambala and address a public meeting in Kaithal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:52 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Haryana from Friday, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders.

He will also address a public meeting.

According to the party's state unit leaders, Nadda will arrive in Ambala and address a public meeting in Kaithal. A party meeting will be held in Panchkula Friday afternoon followed by a meeting of the party state core group in the evening.

On Saturday, he will hold a meeting of BJP-JJP alliance leaders and another with prominent sports persons from the state. Nadda's visit comes ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

