Bhagwat, Nadda, other top Sangh Parivar leaders to participate in coordination meeting in Raipur

The annual all-India coordination meeting of various organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from September 10 to 12, a Sangh spokesperson said here on Thursday. The meeting will focus on the organisations' coordinated activities on the environment, awakening family values and social harmony, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in a statement. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president J P Nadda and its general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh will attend the meeting, among others.

Such a meeting is held once a year, Ambekar said.

Top office-bearers of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti and representatives of a total of 36 organisations will participate in the meeting, he said.

The participants will give presentations regarding their activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)