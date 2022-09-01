Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:24 IST
Maha CM Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's residence
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in central Mumbai.

While an official said that Shinde called on Thackeray on the occasion of Ganesh festival, the meeting led to speculation as it came ahead of the crucial civic polls in Mumbai.

Shinde met Raj Thackeray at his new residence `Shivtirth' in Dadar.

The MNS chief, who has been at loggerheads with his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for long, had met BJP leaders last month, leading to a buzz that the saffron party may form a tie-up with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the Mumbai polls.

The BJP is currently in alliance with the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

