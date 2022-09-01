Left Menu

Freedom fighter and former Congress MLA Gayatri Devi Parmar passes away

Her fourth son, Alok Pratap Singh, who has passed away, was a noted social worker and fought for the rights of Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims.

PTI | Chhattarpur | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:14 IST
Freedom fighter and former Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh Gayatri Devi Parmar passed away at her home here on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

She was 96, they said.

Parmar's husband, who had served as a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, predeceased her. Popularly known as “Mummyji”, she is survived by three sons. Her fourth son, Alok Pratap Singh, who has passed away, was a noted social worker and fought for the rights of Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims.

Parmar participated in the freedom movement and later represented the Bijawar seat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly from 1957-65, the sources said.

Her last rites will be performed on Friday in Chhatarpur town, they added.

