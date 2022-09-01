Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet okays draft ordinance for quota to BC sub-category in panchayats

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft ordinance to give proportionate representation in the panchayati raj institutions to a sub-category in the backward classes.As many as 78 groups fall in the backward classes category, with over 70 of them falling in the Block-A or BC A sub-category, according to a statement.

01-09-2022
The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft ordinance to give proportionate representation in the panchayati raj institutions to a sub-category in the backward classes.

As many as 78 groups fall in the backward classes category, with over 70 of them falling in the Block-A or BC (A) sub-category, according to a statement. An ordinance in this regard has to be sent to the state governor for promulgation and followed by a bill, which is required to be passed in the state assembly. If passed, the bill will lead to an amendment in the state’s Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. The move came following the recommendations of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission, whose report the Cabinet had accepted in the Wednesday meeting.

For the purpose of reservation, the population of backward classes sub-category will be drawn from the family data repository established under the provisions of The Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

